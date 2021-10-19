PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Testimony resumes Tuesday in the bribery and corruption trial for union leader John Dougherty and Philadelphia city councilmember Bobby Henon. On Monday, an FBI special agent outlined “wiretap recordings” between Dougherty and Henon.
The jury heard conversations from 2016 when Dougherty and Henon discussed how to gather “political support” for the controversial sugary drink tax. The teamsters union strongly opposed the tax.2 Suspects In Custody After Shooting Near Lincoln High School Left Man Killed, 16-Year-Old In Critical Condition, Police Say
On a call the FBI was listening in on, Mayor Jim Kenney is heard telling Dougherty about the opposition.READ MORE: University Of Delaware To Host Campus Safety Event On Gender-Based Violence Following Last Week's Arrest Of Brandon Freyre
“(Expletive) Teamsters, they don’t have a clue,” Kenney said on the wiretapped call, continuing the soda tax is “paying more for Parks and Recs than even pre-K.”
The mayor’s office did not comment on that quote but sent a statement touting the soda tax.MORE NEWS: Hit-And-Run In Pennsauken Township, New Jersey Leaves Man Dead
Prosecutors say Dougherty employed Henon at Local 98 in exchange for his support on city council.