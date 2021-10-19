PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In federal court Tuesday, prosecutors outlined specific details in the relationship between Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty and city Councilmember Bobby Henon.

Both men are facing bribery and corruption charges.

A staff member to Henon articulated in testimony the close working relationship the elected office maintained with Dougherty and other members of Local 98.

Tom Holroyd relayed to the jury multiple accounts prosecutors are trying to paint of the inner-political workings that are said to have placed City Hall and Henon’s council seat in powerful union boss Dougherty’s grip and control.

For instance, hours of testimony focused on a Comcast franchise agreement with the city of Philadelphia — a negotiated 15-year deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

It’s alleged Dougherty ordered the deal to contain certain perks and benefits, and that any work in city rights-of-way go to employees of the Building and Construction Trades. That’s an association Dougherty was and remains president of.

Prosecutors painstakingly showed dozens of emails and exhibits that outlined how Henon staffers drafted and finalized a side letter to the Comcast agreement between the cable giant and Dougherty — a month’s long process — and one prosecutors contend showed how council staffers mediated deals between a private corporation and organized labor at Dougherty’s behest, using city resources to get the job done.

That’s the heart of the case. Did a city councilmember use his seat to further a union leader’s personal agenda while collecting a paycheck from Local 98?

Attorneys for both Dougherty and Henon have balked at the charges, denying there was anything inappropriate about Henon’s employment with Local 98 or Dougherty’s requests being anything beyond requests made by a constituent.

CBS3 asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Costello how much progress is being made. He didn’t want to comment but said they’re moving as quickly as they can.