CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The city of Camden is taking action to fix roads that are falling apart with an emergency repaving effort. The $500,000 emergency repaving project began on Tuesday in Camden.
In all, 13 streets will be revitalized.READ MORE: Open For Business: PopQuiz Computers Helping Customers Deal With Unwanted Surprises Technology Sometimes Brings
Repaving started with Thurman Street between 9th and 10th Streets in Camden’s Liberty Park neighborhood. Also Greenwood Avenue between Vesper Boulevard and Euclid Avenue in Parkside.READ MORE: Police: 2 Philadelphia Water Department Employees Involved In Shooting Following Crash In City Vehicle
Each street resurfacing project should take about four days and work is expected to last through the end of the year.
“This is all about improving the quality of life for our residents but also just listening to our residents,” Mayor Vic Carstarphen said. “This is what it’s all about. This is the concerns that they’ve had.”MORE NEWS: 3 Suspects Wanted In Armed Carjacking Outside Pharmacy In Philadelphia's Juniata Park: Police
City officials say the 13 streets being targeted initially are a start and they hope to repair more in the future.