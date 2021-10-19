BURLINGTON, COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A double shooting Monday night has left a teenage boy dead and a teenage girl in stable condition in Burlington County, police say. The male has been identified as Malachi Treherne, who’s 17-years-old.

The teenage girl, who’s also 17-years-old, is expected to survive, according to police. She’s in stable condition.

The shooting occurred at the 100 block of Snow Avenue in Brown Mills.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, they found Treherne lying in the doorway of the residence that he was staying at on Snow Avenue. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Police also found the female victim, who has not yet been identified. She was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton.

#Breaking: 17 year-old Malachi Treherne shot & killed overnight at a home in Browns Mills, NJ. 17 year-old girl shot in chest, expected to survive. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4vxIL2bLeC — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) October 19, 2021

According to police, the shooting was not random. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.