PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons will not play in the Sixers season opener Wednesday night in New Orleans. The Sixers have suspended Simmons one game for conduct “detrimental to the team.”

Simmons was expected to have media availability on Tuesday, but will no longer speak.

Simmons was suspended for an incident at practiced today and he WILL NOT speak. https://t.co/Au68fjqZcy — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) October 19, 2021

CBS3’s Pat Gallen reports Simmons was suspended over an incident that happened during practice on Tuesday.

Head coach Doc Rivers threw Ben out of practice and the suspension followed, CBS3 confirms.

Tuesday was Ben’s third day at practice with the team after ending his holdout last week.

The Sixers open the season on Wednesday night in New Orleans.

