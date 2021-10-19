2 Suspects In Custody After Shooting Near Lincoln High School Left Man Killed, 16-Year-Old In Critical Condition, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School safety is on the minds of many parents and students in Philadelphia, following a deadly double shooting near Lincoln High School. As students and staff head into school Tuesday morning, there will be grief counselors on-site to assist individuals impacted by the deadly shooting.

Gunfire outside a school killed a man just driving by and seriously hurt a teenager. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday on Rowland Avenue in Mayfair right as students were leaving Lincoln.

Two plainclothes officers were in the right place at the right time and took two people into custody. An altercation amongst several students broke out as students were let out of school, police say.

The two suspects in custody are a 16-year-old student and a 21-year-old man, who police believe is the gunman and the brother of a Lincoln High student.

They’ve yet to be identified at this time, but police say the shooting suspects and the 16-year-old victim knew each other.

“Last week, we had a 13-year-old shot on the way to school and today, we have a 16-year-old shot,” School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite said.

“After school had let out here at Abraham Lincoln High School, there was an alternation among students,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Investigators say as students ran from the fight, the shooter fired at them. A 16-year-old Lincoln High student was hit in the head. He is fighting for his life in the hospital.

A 66-year-old man who was driving by was also hit. He later died at the hospital.

Police just happened to be nearby when the shooting broke out.

“There were two plainclothes officers that happened to be on the corner in the area that saw all of this take place,” Outlaw said.

Police say they recovered a handgun at the scene.

“A lot of these shootings take place where they are illegally owned. We are still looking into whether or not that was the case here, but there are far too many guns on the streets,” Outlaw said.

Hite says the violence is unacceptable.

“It is tragic. Young people should be able to go to and from school and feel safe,” Hite said.

Police are still trying to figure out what led up the shooting.

Eyewitness News reporters Kerri Corrado and Wakisha Bailey contributed to this story.