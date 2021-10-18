PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2021 holiday season is right around the corner. With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, finding the right turkey for your dinner table could be a problem because of a turkey shortage.
The turkey company Butterball is also concerned there may be a shortage in supply this year.
Farmers blame the national supply chain issues.
They have increased many costs and a lack of workers is also a problem.
To make sure you have a turkey for Thanksgiving, farmers suggest buying them early and buying local.