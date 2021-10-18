PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA is educating riders on how to notify authorities if they see crimes being committed on the system. On Monday at the 69th Street Station Transportation Center, officials showed how to use the emergency call button onboard Market-Frankford Line trains.
This comes after a man raped a woman on a SEPTA El train in Upper Darby last week.
Investigators say riders did not help or call police.
Police say they arrested the suspect in last week's attack.