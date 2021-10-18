PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia native was named MVP of the WNBA Finals Sunday night. The Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 to claim the franchise’s first-ever WNBA title.
Philadelphia native Kahleah Copper was named Finals MVP as Chicago took the series over Phoenix in four games on Sunday night.READ MORE: Shooting Inside Lancaster's Park City Center Mall Sparked By Physical Altercation Involving 16-Year-Old Boy, Investigators Say
It was quite the celebration in Chicago as they celebrated their first title, but the team could look a little different next season. Chicago will have choices to make if it wants to become the first repeat champion since the Los Angeles Sparks did in 2001-02.READ MORE: Philadelphia Mural Arts Unveils New Work, Teams Up With The Colored Conventions Project
Copper and teammates Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, who are married, are all unrestricted free agents.
Candance Parker made the biggest move last offseason when she chose to return home to Chicago — and the decision paid off as she led her city to the first championship.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf To Unveil Legislation To Strengthen Protections Against Sexual Assault, Violence On Campus
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.