PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mural Arts is unveiling a new project. On Monday morning, they announced that they teamed up with The Colored Conventions Project at Penn State.
The new mural will be accompanied by educational resources dedicated to The Colored Conventions Movement.
"The Colored Conventions movement was the nineteenth century's longest campaign for Black civil rights," Jane Golden, Executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, said. "Well before the founding of the NAACP and other 20th century pillars of the Civil Rights Movement, tens of thousands of Black leaders organized state and national conventions across North America."
The mural installation at Washington Avenue is scheduled for spring of next year.