WATCH: Dozens Of People Riding Dirt Bikes, ATVs In Philadelphia's Holmesburg Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Video posted on the Citizen’s app shows dozens of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs roaring down Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section on Sunday night. Many of them were doing wheelies!
It appeared police were actually giving the riders “an escort” as they went through the red light at Frankford and Hartel.
It’s unclear if the police made any arrests or confiscated any of the vehicles.
Eyewitness News reached out to the 15th district to get some answers, but we were told to call back later on Monday.