PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trial will begin Monday morning for a Delaware County man that allegedly shot six police officers and had a standoff with others for hours in Philadelphia’s Tioga section in 2019. Maurice Hill, 38, will be on trial for a number of charges, including multiple counts of murder-attempt to commit, multiple counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, causing-risking a catastrophe, among others.
The standoff happened on the 3700 block of North 15th street in Tioga.
Officers were serving a narcotics warrant when Hill allegedly opened fire. He then barricaded himself inside with a handgun and a military-style AR-15 rifle. At one point during the barricade, two officers were trapped inside the home with Hill.
The standoff between Hill and police lasted several hours until officers used tear gas to get him out of the house.