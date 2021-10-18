PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles will be getting their starting right tackle back for Week 7’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday morning, Lane Johnson announced on Twitter that he’s excited to rejoin the team after missing the past two weeks and opened up about his mental health.

“I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support over the past two weeks,” Johnson tweeted. “I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I’ve worked hard to restore my personal life. Depression and anxiety are things I’ve dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family. If you’re reading this and struggling, please know that you’re not alone.

“I’m excited to rejoin my teammates & coaches. I’m grateful for the entire Eagles community and look forward to continuing to play in front of the best fans in the world.”

Johnson isn’t the first Eagles offensive lineman to open about his mental health.

In 2019, right guard Brandon Brooks opened up about his anxiety condition that’s forced him to miss some games throughout his career.

The Eagles’ offensive line, as it usually does throughout the season, got reshuffled a bit over the past couple of weeks with Johnson out. Jordan Mailata started at right tackle in place of Johnson, while Andre Dillard played left tackle.

With Johnson back in the mix, the Eagles will have three of their five starters back in the lineup.

The Eagles will play the Raiders, who just beat the Denver Broncos 34-24, at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.