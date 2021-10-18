LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) — A shooting at Lancaster’s Park City Center Mall that left four people injured on Sunday was sparked by a physical altercation involving a 16-year-old boy, Lancaster Bureau of Police said. According to investigators, a 16-year-old boy and another male, known to him, began fighting.

Police say the teen was carrying a concealed firearm and a struggle ensued for the gun. Other people also joined in the altercation.

That’s when the teen fired gunshots, striking one person in the altercation.

Police say another person joined the struggle for the gun, and another shot was fired.

A bystander, who was armed with their own legally possessed gun, heard the shots and engaged with the people fighting over the gun. Police say the bystander then fired shots, striking one of the suspects.

Police said the teen was injured in the shooting. He was hospitalized and is in police custody, awaiting the filing of formal charges.

Two other males involved in the struggle for the firearm also suffered gunshot injuries.

The fourth shooting victim, a female who was walking through the mall with her family, was struck in the arm when the first shots were fired.

All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Two of the shooting victims have been released from the hospital.

It remains unclear if the bystander will face any charges.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at (717) 735-3301.