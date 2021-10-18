PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The federal corruption and bribery trial continues Monday morning for union boss John Dougherty and Philadelphia city councilman Bobby Henon. The second week of the testimony wrapped up Friday with the focus on Henon’s union paycheck as well as his support of Philadelphia’s soda tax.
Prosecutors say Dougherty, the IBEW leader, allegedly gave Henon benefits in what federal investigators say was an attempt to influence him as a councilman.
The proceedings are anticipated to last between five and six weeks.