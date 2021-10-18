ELMER, N.J. (CBS) – Some students at Olivet Elementary School in Pittsgrove Township are paying tribute to their bus driver who was killed Friday in an accident in Salem County.
On the playground Monday some children wore purple in memory of Denise Powell.
According to police, Powell was driving a school bus when it was struck by an SUV.
Another car was also hit as a result of the collision.
The crash killed the drivers of the bus and SUV.
Nineteen students were on the bus at the time, two suffered minor injuries.