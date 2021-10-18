CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Two separate shootings in Chester on Sunday night left one man dead and two others injured, police say. Police arrived at one of the shootings around 10:30 p.m. at the 800 block of East 8th Street for reports of a deceased man in a vehicle.

Police found the victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai parked in front of 815 East 8th Street with two two gunshot wounds, including one in his head, according to police. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center.

The other shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say they were around the 2200 block of Edgemont Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots. Then, they drove toward where they believed the shots were coming from at 21st and Edgemont Avenue, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper leg and his foot area, police say.

While on the scene, another man walked to police and said he was shot in the calf during the same incident, according to officials.

Both victims were taken to Crozer and are in “good condition at this time,” police say.

Police do not believe that the incidents are related at this time.