CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Ben Simmons is back — at least practicing with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons was on the court again Monday in Camden at the Sixers’ practice facility, this time for the first time with members of the media present since he ended his holdout.

Simmons, however, did not speak to reporters afterward Monday. The Sixers plan to make Simmons available to the media on Tuesday.

Monday was the second day Simmons was back practicing with the Sixers.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said he’s confident Simmons’ chemistry with his teammates will return.

“It will grow, it will come back. I’m not that concerned right now with it. They’re interchanging, it’s coming,” Rivers said. “It just takes time. Chemistry is huge. I think overall I think our chemistry is phenomenal right now, and we want to keep it growing. You see it a little bit at a time [with Simmons], and way more today than yesterday. It’s just going to keep getting better. I’ve been in this situation before, this is how it works.”

“We’re grown men here,” Tobias Harris said Sunday. “This is not middle school, seventh or eighth grade. Oh, you did this to me, you did this. No, as soon as you step on the floor, it’s basketball. Honestly, that’s the way it should be. We’re here for one thing, that’s to be the best team we can be and compete, get better as a group. So all the energy and this or that, the vibe was that it was. Was it perfect? No. But we’re here to do a job and that’s to win basketball games. So, put our big boy pants on the floor and we get on the floor and do what we do.”

The Sixers open their 2021-22 season on Wednesday night in New Orleans against the Pelicans.

There’s no word yet if Simmons will be playing.