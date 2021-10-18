(CBS) – CBS will present Adele One Night Only, a new primetime special welcoming back the superstar performer with an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years. The two-hour event will be broadcast Sunday, November 14th from 8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT on CBS and available to stream live and on demand with Paramount+. To be filmed in Los Angeles, the special will include some of Adele’s chart-topping hits, in addition to several never-before-heard songs.

In addition, the special will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son. Tune in on November 14th starting at 8:30 PM ET. Check your local listings for more information.