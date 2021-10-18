PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy and another man are fighting for their lives after they were shot near Lincoln High School in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section, police say. The shooting happened on the 7400 block of Rowland Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Monday.
Police say the teen was shot once in the back of the head. A 65-year-old man was shot once in the head. Both are currently in critical condition at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, according to police.
Police say people have been apprehended and a weapon was recovered at the scene.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.