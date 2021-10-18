PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was killed and a 16-year-old student is fighting for life after they were shot near Lincoln High School in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section, police say. The shooting happened on the 7400 block of Rowland Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Monday.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the 16-year-old boy is a student at Lincoln High School. He was shot in the back of the head and is currently in critical condition at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.
Outlaw says the 65-year-old man was driving by when he was shot once in the head. He was later pronounced dead at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, according to police.
Police say people have been apprehended and a weapon was recovered at the scene.
