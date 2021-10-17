DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Eight minutes of silence, one for every year Fanta Bility was alive before being caught in Sharon Hill police gunfire outside a high school football game in August. A ballistics report last month revealed three officers’ shots hit and killed the child.

“It’s not right, we had to do something because I felt so helpless, and I felt so hurt,” Fonda Jacobs Blake with the Media NAACP told CBS3.

Some of the signs at the Silent March for 8yo Fanta Bility. An investigation revealed she was killed by police gunfire outside of a football game in Sharon Hill. Protesters want to raise awareness and continue the call for the officers to be fired. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/nvStBdBKxW — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) October 17, 2021

The officers reportedly opened fired after a confrontation among some young men escalated into gunfire. The shooting injured two others outside of an Academy Park football game.

“Just knowing that could’ve been me it’s important for us as black women to be Fanta’s voice,” 11-year-old Bianca Blake said.

At just her young age, Bianca joined dozens of others in a protest organized by Delco Resists and UDTJ Sunday. The goal to keep Fanta’s case in the spotlight after the Delaware County District Attorney announced he was impaneling a grand jury to investigate.

“Today, what we’re hoping to achieve is that these elected officials know that we’re gonna hold them accountable and that this is not going to away,” Kyle McIntyre with UDTJ said.

The march started and ended at the Sharon Hill Police Department. Protesters hoping to not only bring awareness but continue the call for them officers involved to be fired.

“It wouldn’t happen in Radnor, it wouldn’t happen in Springfield,” Jacobs Blake said. “There’s no reason why it should’ve happened here.”

So far, the police chief has not spoken publicly about the incident. The department has placed three officers on administrative leave.