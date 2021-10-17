PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After thousands of people spent months fundraising an event is being held to help people with AIDS in the City of Philadelphia. CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey was at the Art Museum in Center City on Sunday morning as people were getting ready to take part in the AIDS Walk Philly.

Set-up was underway early Sunday morning as the walk is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Art Museum.

Around 7:30 a.m. a radioing of names was read.

“Right now we have the educate radioing of names going on, which is the annual tradition that we have where we read the names of people who we lost to the HIV and AIDS epidemic,” Tim Johnson, Associate Director of the AIDS Fund, said.

Every year the 5k walk attracts thousands of people to support the LGBTQ+ community and agencies that provide assistance to individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

The 35th annual Aids Walk Philly’s theme is “be a lifeline.” The event is not only to bring awareness, but the money raised will go towards safe housing — something that is much needed.

HIV Planning Philadelphia says there are over 27,000 people living with HIV in the city. The group says the new infection rate is three times greater than the national average.

The walk ends on the Art Museum steps and the route goes up and back along Martin Luther King Drive.

To date since the inception of this event almost 40 years ago, walkers have raised more than $17 million.

“It is the largest HIV awareness event in the region, which is so important because although we are here to raise money for people living with HIV and AIDS, the big part is public awareness,” Johnson said. “We want people to know that this epidemic is not over and just because there may be another more important epidemic in the news right now, this one is still really important.

It’s really just an all-around amazing event.