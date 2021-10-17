LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) — A husband and wife opening up to CBS3 after jumping into action during the Sunday afternoon shooting at Park City Center Mall. Scott and Brenda Mosser were inside a cell phone store when the shooting happened just after 3 p.m.

“Everyone was in pure panic,” Scott Mosser said.

The eyewitness video showing the chaotic moments when the gunfire first ran out.

“I heard the screaming before anything,” Brenda told CBS3.

“All of a sudden everybody was running toward Boscov’s,” Scott said, describing it as “a stampede of people.”

After a few seconds of quiet, Scott heard the shooting start again.

“I heard about five more shots,” he said. “It started then it stopped, then it started, then it stopped.”

The incident started when several men got into a fight, Lancaster City Bureau of Police said in a Sunday night statement. One of the men was armed and fired multiple shots. Four people were treated for gunshot injuries.

Around that time, Scott made his way to the main mall area, where several people were hurt and lying on the ground. He recorded the scene as it was happening and texted Brenda when it was safe. She is a nurse.

“She was coming, running up, and it looked like one guy had people helping him. The other guy didn’t, so she was helping the other teen,” he said.

Brenda told Eyewitness News she took care of one of the men shot, saying, “The one I was taking care of was 18, and he had an enter and exit wound in his upper thigh.”

Two people were injured while running from the area. Police said all the injuries are non-life threatening.

Scott told CBS3 he recalls seeing one woman “kind of hobbling down” the mall area.

“I guess everybody panicked and they were pushing and shoving everyone out of the way,” he said.

As police continue to investigate, these good Samaritans said they’re thankful it wasn’t any worse – and hope the did their part.

“I did what I could,” Brenda said.

Scott said the couple heard from family members of the man Brenda helped.

“We got a message from the grandmother of the boy she was helping,” he said. “We were just grateful she was there to help.”

The mall will be closed until Monday, authorities said. Anyone with information should call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.