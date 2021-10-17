PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Animal Advocate Carol Erickson with the PSPCA joins CBS3 for this week’s Pet Project segment. As Halloween approaches many animal parents enjoy dressing their furbabies up to get in the spirit.
While putting your animal in a costume is extremely cute, Erickson has a reminder for you.READ MORE: AIDS Walk Philly, Region's Largest HIV Awareness Event, Underway At Art Museum
“A lot of animals are kind of terrified by this kind of stuff,” Erickson said.READ MORE: Religious Leaders Putting Faith Into Action To Stop Gun Violence In Philadelphia
Dogs need the freedom to move, so if the costume is super tight and restrictive, it might not be a great idea to put your pup in.
Pet owners need to remember that not every dog is going to enjoy dressing up and make sure they are having as much fun as you are while they are in the costume.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police Officer, Civilian Involved In Crash In Kingsessing, Police Say
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL PET PROJECT SEGMENT.