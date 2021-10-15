UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Upper Darby Township police say an investigation is underway after a report that a woman was raped onboard a SEPTA train. Police tell CBS3 a woman reported she was raped on the inbound El near 69th Street, around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators say the sexual attack happened while others were standing around on the train, and "did nothing."
It’s unclear how many people were on the train at that time.
SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch says a police officer on his beat found the suspect partially clothed near the victim, while both were on the train.
The suspect was taken into custody.
No further information has been released.
