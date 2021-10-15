CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Two lanes on the southbound portion of the Delaware Memorial Bridge are blocked due to a tractor-trailer crash. Two right lanes are open while the two left lanes are closed for clean up.

According to officials, the tractor-trailer hit a guard rail, which ruptured the fuel tank.

Chopper 3 captured video and images of the issue and subsequent traffic backup.

There are currently lane restrictions between the toll plaza and midspan. As of 6:30 a.m., traffic delays continue, with cars jamming back into New Jersey.

