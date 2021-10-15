NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Two lanes on the southbound portion of the Delaware Memorial Bridge are blocked due to a tractor-trailer crash. Two right lanes are open while the two left lanes are closed for clean up.
According to officials, the tractor-trailer hit a guard rail, which ruptured the fuel tank.Child Tax Credit: October Payments Hitting Parents' Bank Accounts
Chopper 3 captured video and images of the issue and subsequent traffic backup.
Heavy delays remain jamming back from the Delaware Memorial Bridge SB due to an earlier tractor trailer crash blocking two left lanes. Speeds are in the single digits approaching the bridge from the NJ side. #CHOPPER3 live on the scene. @CBSPhilly @aerialnewsbert 📸 pic.twitter.com/S4AyHAPukX
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 15, 2021
There are currently lane restrictions between the toll plaza and midspan. As of 6:30 a.m., traffic delays continue, with cars jamming back into New Jersey.
