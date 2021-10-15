ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a road rage shooting that sent one person to the hospital outside of an Allentown day care Friday morning. Allentown police say Sedan Williams has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Shots fired near Leaders of Our Future Learning Center on the 800 block of North 12th Street just before 9 a.m in Allentown sent children home as first responders hosed down any signs of chaos Friday.

Employees with the Leaders of Our Future Learning Center declined to comment but people nearby call the proximity alarming.

“Innocent kids, of course, it concerns me that we don’t know how to take care of our neighborhood and stop the craziness,” one resident said.

Police say a man was shot once but called his injuries non-life-threatening.

Eyewitnesses recalled seeing a red SUV with several people inside pulled up to the man as he was standing in front of the day care. They say there was no shouting before they heard gunfire.

Police say their investigation discovered it was a road rage incident, leading to Williams’ arrest.

“We saw the gentlemen who was there grabbing his arm and chest area immediately and it just seemed like it was too quick to assume anything happened,” a witness said, “but pretty shocking for anything to happen in front of a day care.”

“No parent wants the call that their child was hit by a gunshot, especially when you drop them off at day care,” a resident said. “You assume it’s just going to be an easy Friday, pick ’em up and then you get to go home for the weekend. It could’ve been much worse.”

Eyewitness News was told no one inside the day care was injured.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.