PITTSGROVE, N.J. (CBS) — A school bus was involved in a crash in Pittsgrove Friday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Parvin Mill and Almond Roads.
There is some extensive damage to the front of that bus, which seems to have hit a tree.
There is also damage to a car nearby and lots of debris around.
Police have the road shut down while they investigate.
There is no word yet on any injuries.