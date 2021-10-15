PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 1,300 jobs are on the line as the deadline arrives for Philadelphia nursing home workers to be partially vaccinated. Those workers must get their first dose of the COVID vaccine Friday if they want to stay employed.
Right now, about 15% of the city’s 9,000 nursing home employees are not fully vaccinated.
City officials said those holding out are putting their vulnerable patients at risk. The nursing home population accounts for a third of Philadelphia’s COVID deaths.
While facing this deadline, the Pennsylvania Health Care Association is asking the city to show some flexibility as many nursing homes face a critical workforce shortage.