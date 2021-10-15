PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “We tried.” That was the consensus from Philadelphia Eagles fans after the team’s 28-22 loss to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. The team’s late surge, sunk by a rough start.

“We’re playing against Super Bowl champs,” one fan told CBS3 after the game. “We already beat Tom Brady. We’re still a fan forever. Go Eagles. Go Birds.”

It was a towering opponent, yes – and the Birds couldn’t topple them. Not much went right as the team stared down Tom Brady and flinched. The magnitude of the opponent was not forgotten.

One fan said, “We put up a good fight. Tom Brady in our house, we put up a good fight, but I was just a little disappointed with the outcome.”

Some fans are proud of everything that went into those 22 points, especially with being down by 21 points in the third quarter. Coming back within a touchdown? A bit of a reprieve from the pain of going 2-4 this season.

“They put up a good fight and I’m not mad,” one fan told Eyewitness News after the loss. “I’m disappointed, but I’m not mad. That’s all I can ask for from the Eagles. Go Birds. Always, Go Birds.”

The fans squared their disappointment directly on Head Coach Nick Sirianni and his play calling.

“If Sirianni knew how to run the ball without giving it to Hurts all the time, maybe we’d have a game,” one fan suggested.

Another added, “If we ran the ball I’m sure we would’ve had a chance but we just don’t run, so.”

The Eagles have some time to figure out their own solutions; the Birds take on the Las Vegas Raiders on October 24.