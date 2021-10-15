PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The eighth day of testimony in the corruption trial of city councilmember Bobby Henon and Philadelphia union boss John Dougherty is underway as of Friday morning. The councilman has been the main focus over the last two days.
Prosecutors focused on a 2016 city council hearing Thursday, claiming Henon called the hearing to pressure Verizon officials. The meeting came during a labor dispute, and prosecutors said he did it for political donations from the Communication Workers of America.
Henon’s lawyers said the donations were legal and re-emphasized their claim he was acting in the best interests of the city.
The trial resumed at 9:30 a.m.