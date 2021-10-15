CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old is dead and another man is injured after a double shooting in Hunting Park Thursday night. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of West Lycoming Street around 8:31 p.m.

Philadelphia police said they found the two victims after reports of someone with a gun. The 22-year-old, who was later identified as Nazir Carter, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

READ MORE: White House Says Fully Vaccinated Foreign Visitors Can Start Entering US On November 8

The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the right thigh and ankle. He is recovering in the hospital.

READ MORE: Bobby Henon, John Dougherty Corruption Trial Continues After 2016 City Council Hearing Takes Center Stage

Officers said no arrests were made. The shooting is still under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: October Payments Hitting Parents' Bank Accounts

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here