PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old is dead and another man is injured after a double shooting in Hunting Park Thursday night. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of West Lycoming Street around 8:31 p.m.
Philadelphia police said they found the two victims after reports of someone with a gun. The 22-year-old, who was later identified as Nazir Carter, was pronounced dead at the hospital.READ MORE: White House Says Fully Vaccinated Foreign Visitors Can Start Entering US On November 8
The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the right thigh and ankle. He is recovering in the hospital.READ MORE: Bobby Henon, John Dougherty Corruption Trial Continues After 2016 City Council Hearing Takes Center Stage
Officers said no arrests were made. The shooting is still under investigation.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: October Payments Hitting Parents' Bank Accounts
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here