PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers started their new season Friday night with a 5-4 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks. It was the first time the Wells Fargo Center was at full capacity for a Flyers game since the pandemic.

It had been over 500 days since the Flyers played in front of a packed house, so fans had a lot of bottled-up energy, including Gritty.

“Are you kidding me? This is the best time ever, it’s like Christmas morning,” one fan said.

Gritty brought the party to the Flyers opening night. The team wants fans to #BringItToBroad too, bring the die-hard spirit, bring the tradition, and ultimately bring home the Stanley Cup.

“Fiftieth consecutive opening night since I was 12,” a fan said.

Orange and black filled the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers are now playing in front of a packed house. It’s been a long time coming since March of 2020.

“Last year when we came, it was very limited amount of people, it was eerily quiet. The nose they pumped in for the fans, it just wasn’t a true Flyers game and so I am excited to see the energy,” Rachel Farley said.

“The atmosphere here last year was down but this year should be good,” one fan said.

There are also COVID safety protocols in place at the arena. Masks are required, there is cashless parking and concessions, and mobile ticketing.

“If it’s what it takes to get us back here for the experience and make everyone feel comfortable, let’s do it,” Christina Travaglini said.

“I’m just excited to be back in the building and not watching it from a TV,” one man said.

The NHL incorporated widespread health and safety policies that place limitations on unvaccinated players. The Flyers say the players, coaches and staff are fully vaccinated.

Fans are just thrilled to get the season started with some normalcy.

The Flyers also recently introduced a new fan code of conduct, which can be seen here.