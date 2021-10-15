CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bethlehem, Dwayne Johnson, Freedom High, The Rock

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest superstars in the world, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots in the Lehigh Valley.

The Rock surprised the football team at his old high school Freedom High in Bethlehem with a special message.

He didn’t just inspire the players with his words; he also gave each player a new set of gear from his Project Rock clothing line before their homecoming game.

You can see the players were fired up by the message and new gear.