BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest superstars in the world, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots in the Lehigh Valley.

The Rock surprised the football team at his old high school Freedom High in Bethlehem with a special message.

He didn’t just inspire the players with his words; he also gave each player a new set of gear from his Project Rock clothing line before their homecoming game.

I surprised my high school football team with new @ProjectRock @UnderArmour gear and a pregame speech. How do you want to be remembered? Now go beat their asses. They beat the #1 team 42-7. They played hard.

They played like champions.

They played like Freedom Patriots 🏈 pic.twitter.com/IQb3TLXpff — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 14, 2021

You can see the players were fired up by the message and new gear.