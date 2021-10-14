TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — An overnight fire at a Trenton building is now under control after crews say the 3-alarm fire caused the building to collapse. The fire happened at a building in the 600 block of South Broad Street.
Firefighters got the call around 2 a.m. and arrived to flames coming out of the top floor. Officials told CBS3 those upper floors appear to be abandoned, but there are some retail stores on the ground floor.
Crews declared the scene a ‘major collapse’ just after 3 a.m. Crews got the fire under control just before 4 a.m.
As of 5 a.m., no injuries have been reported.