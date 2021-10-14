PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accident near Baltimore Pike is leading to traffic delays on Interstate 495. Delays are around 15 to 20 minutes after the incident and extend back to Interstate 95.
The crash is on the Blue Route in the northbound lanes just before Baltimore Pike. The car veered off the roadway and is now blocking the left lane.
Accident on the Blue Route NB before Baltimore Pike blocks the left lane. One vehicle has veered off the roadway. There’s 15-20 minute delays jamming back to I-95. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/Zs4EAdaIX9
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 14, 2021
There is no word on injuries as of 7:15 a.m.