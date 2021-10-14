CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News, traffic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accident near Baltimore Pike is leading to traffic delays on Interstate 495. Delays are around 15 to 20 minutes after the incident and extend back to Interstate 95.

The crash is on the Blue Route in the northbound lanes just before Baltimore Pike. The car veered off the roadway and is now blocking the left lane.

There is no word on injuries as of 7:15 a.m.

 