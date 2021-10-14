Taste With Tori: The Yankee Chipper Brings Food With Influence From Across The Atlantic

WYNDMOOR, Pa. (CBS) — If you go to England, you can find many places offering fish and chips. In Ireland, you’ll probably be looking for a “chipper.”

But as you’ll see in this week’s Taste With Tori, you don’t have to go overseas for delicious battered fish and fries.

If you knock knock with the Irish Trinity Knot on this door in Wyndmoor, you’ll call yourself lucky to have found a friendly spot where you can crush glorious fish and chips and more! Come on into The Yankee Chipper!

It’s owned by two cousins, Shana and Eric

Since some of their family is still in Ireland, and Eric lived there for a bit, they’ve had their fill of fare from across the Atlantic! So, they know what goes into a great chipper! First the fresh fish and especially chips!

“We peel them, we cut them, soak, then we drain them, dry them, then we blanche them,” Eric said.

The faces and families give a chipper meaning.

Their traditional fresh fish and chips are terrific! And so are their bangers and mash, and shrimp roll with farm fresh corn!

