ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — There was a ribbon-cutting at the first Wawa in Robbinsville, Mercer County, on Thursday afternoon that included a celebration of a longtime employee who broke barriers.
Wawa provided video of their celebration at the new store on Route 130.
Ari Shiner, who has autism, was hired in 1981 in their Princeton store.
It was part of a collaboration between Eden Autism Services and Wawa to hire workers in what they call "supported employment."
Wawa has more than 700 people currently employed in that program.