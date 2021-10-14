ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Abington police are looking for a man they say tried to take upskirt photos of women at the Willow Grove Park Mall. They released these photos of the suspect Thursday.
They say on Aug. 29, a young woman was in a fitting room when she noticed someone trying to film her under the door.
Police say additional security footage shows the same suspect attempting to take upskirt videos of other women.
He was seen driving a white Volkswagen.
Anyone with information should call the police.