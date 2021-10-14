PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The sun has finally returned. The fog lifted from the region giving way to a partly sunny Thursday afternoon. It’s going to be a warm and muggy one across the Philadelphia region.

The Eagles host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field and temperatures at kickoff time will still be in the mid-70s. A southwest wind will boost our high temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees above normal through Saturday.

These may be the region’s last 80 degree days until next spring.

The average date of our last 80 degrees in Philadelphia is October 7.

The region turns humid late in the day on Friday and a shower or thunderstorm are possible north and west. Widespread showers and thunderstorms materialize on Saturday as an expansive cold front crosses the region.

Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time, however, and isolated stronger storms can form prompting damaging wind gusts.

Storms will move in after 2 p.m. on Saturday and should wrap up late in the evening.

Behind this front, temperatures and humidity levels will rapidly plummet.

We go from highs in the 80s on Saturday to 60s on Sunday with a gusty northwest wind.

Cool and crisp fall conditions will prevail into early next week.

