PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The seventh day of the federal corruption trial against Philadelphia labor union boss John Dougherty and city councilmember Bobby Henon is now underway. The day begins with FBI Special Agent Jason Blake back on the stand, focusing on the April 2016 public hearing on the Verizon Fios build-out.
Prosecutors shifted their focus to Henon in Wednesday's testimony.
Steve Robertson, the chief of staff for the city's Office of Innovation and Technology, took the stand and testified about Henon's actions during a labor dispute over the build-out. Prosecutors said Henon got contributions from the union representing Verizon employees.
In exchange, they claim the union going his support in both labor negotiations and political contributions.
Henon's defense team says he was working in the best interest of the city.
The trial resumed at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.