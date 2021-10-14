LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Some neighbors are opposing a plan to build new middle school playing fields in Lower Merion Township. The school district plans to create them at 1800 W. Montgomery Avenue and 1835 County Line Road.
Neighbors are concerned about safety, traffic congestion and the environment.
“Cutting down 500 mature native trees — they’re not singular trees, they are in a woodland setting — is not thinking about the long-term best interest. It’s going to increase asthma, it is going to eliminate important wildlife habitat,” neighbor Shawn McMurty said.
The district says the plan is to replace trees that need to be cleared to create the playing fields.