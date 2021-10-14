TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A 26-year-old man is dead after an overnight shooting in Trenton, Mercer County officials said. The shooting happened at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Southard Street at Donnelly Homes.
The Trenton Police Department received a Shot Spotter alert for the gunshots. Officers were also parked near Southard Street and heard the shots.
Police found the victim, 26-year-old Melvin Williams, with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel took him to the hospital, where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing.