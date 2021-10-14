PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia mother is demanding answers after she says her young daughter wandered away from school without anyone knowing. A stranger found the little girl and returned her to the school.

The mother says her child was gone 30 mins and made it about two blocks or so.

“I said, ‘What do you mean she got out of the building?'” Kydia Bond said.

It’s a phone call Bond will never forget.

An administrator from Edwin Stanton Elementary School called her and told her that her 6-year-old daughter got out of the building and someone found her and brought her back.

“Kids get snatched within a second and they never see them again,” Bond said. “How did you not notice?”

Eyewitness News reached out to the Philadelphia School District. We were given this statement, “The School District of Philadelphia regrets that this incident has happened. Schools should be safe havens for our students and we firmly believe that a situation like this should not happen when students are in our care.”

Bond says all she wants is a better safety plan for all students moving forward and would like to see more supervision.

“Don’t get me wrong, I believe it’s a good school,” Bond said. “The school just made some mistakes and they have some shortcomings and they need to fix it.”

Bond says she is forever grateful to the woman who spotted her daughter and brought her back.

“She brought my daughter back safe. I don’t know who is praying for me, but thank you,” she said.

She doesn’t want any other parent to feel the fear she felt that day.

“I can hug and kiss her at night,” Bond said. “Somebody is praying for me and God spared me, I am telling you.”

Bond says she did make a police report. The school district says it has begun an investigation into this incident.