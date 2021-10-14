PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after shooting in East Germantown sent a man to the hospital. The gunfire happened just before 4 a.m. in the 6300 block of Milton Street.

That’s where officers found the victim lying in the intersection of Duval and Milton Streets.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the victim was shot several times throughout the body, including in the face. Authorities think he is in his early 20s to early 30s. He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

Small told CBS3 investigators found three shell casings from a “large caliber semi-automatic weapon.” Due to the casing being within a few feet of the victim, investigators think the shooter or shooters stood close as thy fired.

Neighbors came out of their homes when the shooting happened and told detectives they all heard three rounds fire off. Many residents had private surveillance cameras that will help with the investigation. Authorities describe the area, which is near both the East Germantown Mount Airy sections, as typically quiet.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood, Mount Airy. We normally don’t get any calls, especially calls for shootings, in this neighborhood,” Inspector Small said. “It’s a very quiet, well-kept neighborhood so it’s unusual for something like this to happen in this particular area. So hopefully these cameras recorded something that can help with this investigation.”

Inspector Small said witnesses saw a car leave the scene, but that and a motive are still under investigation.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here