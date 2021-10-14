PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans heading to Thursday night’s Eagles game will get to see a special ceremony honoring two Eagles legends. The Birds will be inducting Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas into the Eagles Hall of Fame during halftime.

The two were a part of a powerful Eagles’ offensive line from 2000-2008.

The bookends

The mainstays

The Hall of Famers 🏆@72TraThomas and @BIGJDR will enter the Eagles Hall of Fame tonight during halftime of #TBvsPHI! pic.twitter.com/Cz7TE0GCjd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 14, 2021

Thomas was drafted by the Birds’ 11th overall in the 1998 NFL draft. The following season he battled through a 3-11 season with Ray Rhodes and growing pains in Andy Reid’s first season before things turned around in 2000.

The Birds signed Runyan in 2000 and he proved to be one of the most important free agent signings in franchise history.

Runyan and Thomas helped lead the Birds to seven playoff appearances, five division titles, five conference championship game appearances and a Super Bowl berth in the 2004-05 season.

Going against @BIGJDR was a battle from the first whistle until the last.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wrsE7isdSU — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 13, 2021

The duo played 134 regular-season games together — a franchise record — and Runyan did not miss a single game during his time with the Birds.

Being inducted into the Hall of Fame together makes it an even more treasurable moment.

“Out of all those different offensive line lineups we had, we were the two that were consistent,” Runyan told the Eagles. “It’s awesome to go in with him. There was a lot of change in between us and outside of us, but to be able to be those bookends that everybody calls us, to have that continuity there, it was awesome. Tra’s a brother, man. I love the guy to death. It’s awesome that we’re going to be able to share the field here.”

One thing Thomas learned throughout his career in Philadelphia is Philadelphia is the best sports city.

“You felt the energy and the passion from the fans, especially when we started turning things around and started winning,” Thomas told the Eagles. “That was one of the things you really fed off of to the point where once I left Philadelphia the game just wasn’t the same for me. I was ready to just shut it down because I didn’t have that same energy, that same attachment that I had here in Philly.”

Runyan went from being an enforcer on the field to a role where he continues to be an enforcer off the field.

He is now the NFL’s Vice President of Policy and Rules Administration, working closely with fellow Eagles Hall of Famer Troy Vincent – the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the league. Runyan oversees club and game-related initiatives related to players and is Commissioner Roger Goodell’s designee for on-field uniform and discipline infractions as agreed upon by the NFL and players’ union.

Hall of Famer Troy Vincent, the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the league. Runyan oversees club and game-related initiatives related to players. He serves as Commissioner Roger Goodell’s designee for on-field uniform and discipline infractions as agreed upon by the NFL and players’ union.

Both Runyan and Thomas will be available to speak to the media prior to Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers. Their press conference is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The kickoff of the Buccaneers-Eagles is 8:20 p.m.