BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington County has declared October 14 Carli Lloyd Day in honor of the New Jersey native and U.S. Women’s National Team star. The declaration comes ahead of her hometown Delran throwing what the township calls “the largest retirement party the town has ever seen.”
Lloyd, 39, announced her retirement in August. She's slated to end her career with Gotham FC after an illustrious career that spanned 16 years. Lloyd's retirement came after she made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics; on top of bringing home the bronze medal, she became the all-time leading scorer in USWNT Olympic history with 10 goals.
Delran Mayor Gary Catrambone said he reached out to Lloyd shortly after the announcement, determined to plan a farewell fit for a trailblazer.
"Carli is an inspiration to young athletes and children everywhere, but especially here at home in Delran. We have all watched her tenacity and hard work from the time she was a little girl, and we really wanted to show our appreciation," Mayor Catrambone said.
Delran’s party is focused on celebrating Lloyd’s various achievements, including being the second-most capped player in world soccer history. Organizers said there will be food trucks and fireworks. Attendees are expected to bring blankets and towels for the fireworks show.