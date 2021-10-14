PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – Butterball is recalling some of its ground turkey products due to possible contamination concerns. The company says small pieces of hard blue plastic may have ended up in some of the products.
The recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ’s and Kroger grocery stores.READ MORE: Philadelphia Passes Bill Prohibiting Police From Pulling Drivers Over For Certain Low-Level Offenses
The ground turkey items were produced on September 28, 2021.
It includes two and half-pound trays of “Farm to Family Butterball All-Natural Ground Turkey” with a sell-by date of Oct. 18.Wawa Celebrates Longtime Employee Who Broke Barriers At Robbinsville Store Opening
Also, three-pound trays of “Kroger Ground Turkey” with a sell-by date of Oct. 17.
People who still have the products in their freezers are urged to either throw them away or return them to the store.
For more information on the recall, click here or visit the Butterball website.MORE NEWS: Police Looking For Man Who Started Trash Fire In North Philadelphia
(©Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)