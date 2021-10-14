PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accuser of Bill Cosby filed a civil lawsuit against the comedian Thursday. Lili Bernard says Cosby drugged and raped her at the Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City in 1990.

Attorneys for Bernard say Cosby coerced her to travel to Atlantic City from New York with the promise of helping her with her acting career.

“When I told Bill Cosby I would report him to the police and go to the hospital to find out which drug he sneaked into my drink rendering me incapacitated, he threatened my career and my life,” Bernard said. “The sexual violence and threats Cosby unleashed upon me as the upward momentum of my acting career and caused me life-long disabling PTSD and sickness which have sometimes required hospitalization.”

Cosby spent more than two years in prison for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction in June.

As for the new lawsuit, a representative for Cosby released a statement:

“This is just another attempt to abuse the legal process, by opening up the flood gates for people, who never presented an ounce of evidence…mister Cosby continues to maintain steadfast in his innocence and will vigorously fight any alleged allegations waged against him and is willing and able to take this fight to the highest court in these United States of America”